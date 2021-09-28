[WATCH] Prime Minister condemns migrant worker incident: 'Unacceptable under any circumstance'

Robert Abela has condemned the incident in which an injured migrant construction worker was abandoned by his employer, insisting this attitude will "not be tolerated under any circumstance".

The Prime Minister said police investigations into the incident are underway and insisted that any resident of Malta, irrespective who they are, enjoy the protection of the institutions.

He was addressing a press conference with the president of the S&D Iratxe Garcia Perez at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. MEPs from the socialists and democrats bloc are meeting in Malta.

He joined a growing chorus of disgust after the incident first emerged on Facebook and was later reported by the mainstream media.

The construction worker is understood to have fallen down two storeys at the site he was working on. He was driven off by his employer on the understanding that he would be taken to hospital but left abandoned on a road in Selmun.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he was "shocked" by the incident and expressed solidarity with the injured worker.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also condemned the act, and said no worker should be treated in this way. He wished a speedy recover to the victim and said that he expects anyone responsible to suffer the consequences.

Other voices of condemnation came from the Malta Employers Association, Graffitti and other leading politicians.