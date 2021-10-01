Archbishop asks judiciary to stand up to those seeking impunity

Archbishop Charles Scicluna encouraged the judiciary to stand up to those seeking impunity in his homily for the start of the forensic year.

He urged them to be "an uncomfortable presence" for those who feel they can get away with their wrongdoings.

"I wish you all to be an uncomfortable presence, and a warning for the corrupt, the criminals, and those that seek impunity for their crimes," said Scicluna in his homily at St John's Co-Cathedral.

He told the members of the judiciary to act seriously, impartially, and with integrity, in order for justice to prevail.

The Archbishop made reference to the words of magistrate Rosario Livatino, six years before he was murdered by the mafia. He said that Livatino had been killed, as he was an uncomfortable presence for those criminals that sought impunity.

"I wish you all, not to end up like Livatino… God forbid! Enough blood has been spilt, and enough people have been blown up," added the Archbishop, in a clear reference to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb in 2017.

