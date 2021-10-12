'New' sexual health policy draft sent back to the drawing board

Chris Fearne has admitted sending a new sexual health policy back to the drawing board because it was based on 12-year-old studies.

The Health Minister said the policy will not be ready before next year.

The current sexual health policy was drawn up 11 years ago and government has long promised an updated version to reflect modern-day realities.

Fearne made the startling revelation on Tuesday when asked by MaltaToday when the new policy will be released.

“I was given a draft of the policy but it was based on studies from 12 years ago. Public health has now been tasked to carry out a new study to understand the sexual practices of people today,” Fearne said.

He said the results of the study will be available at the start of 2022 and a new sexual health policy will be drafted afterwards.

READ ALSO: Urgent - an updated sexual health policy | Nathalie Psaila