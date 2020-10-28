[WATCH] Update to sexual health policy slated for first half of 2021, Health Minister says

Update to sexual health policy slated for first half of 2021

The health authorities are aiming to conclude updates to Malta’s sexual health policy during the first half of next year, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Fearne was speaking during a press conference on Budget 2021 and funds allocated for the health ministry.

“Work has already begun on updating the policy on sexual health, the plan was to have it ready by the end of this year. However, because of the pandemic, the persons working on the policy have been redeployed to work on contact tracing for the time being,” he said.

Malta’s sexual health policy has not been updated in 10 years, despite the government’s promise to revise the document.

The 2010 document included the definition of sexual health, legislation, the mandate for sexual education in schools and the provisions for reproductive health services in a “one-stop-shop” at Mater Dei GU clinic among other issues.

Fearne said that because of the pandemic the update was delayed by six months. “We are aiming to have it ready in the first half of next year,” he said.

Back in 2018, Women Right’s Foundation had called for the policy to be updated to reflect the legal and social changes that had occurred since 2010.

The foundation's proposals included wider and unrestricted access to sexual and reproductive health services through community-based clinics and the subsidisation of contraception as a public health investment.

The organisation also controversially recommended that abortion be decriminalised.