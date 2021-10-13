COVID-19: 18 new infections, no patients in ITU

18 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 285 after 13 recoveries were registered.

There are currently seven coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, and none in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 844,723 vaccine doses were administered, of which 27,409 were booster doses.