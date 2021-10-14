Super-regulator Transport Malta to be split into three authorities

Transport Malta is set to be divided into three different authorities, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced after a Cabinet meeting.

Borg said the three authorities would be maritime, aviation, and land transport, reverting the super-regulator back to individual authorities.

Borg also announced that Chief Justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi would be chairing a committee of experts working to create this division.

“We will ensure that no workers are negatively affected; rather, we will see that employees will be able to continue to roam and grow in their respective sectors,” Borg said.