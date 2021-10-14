Super-regulator Transport Malta to be split into three authorities
Regulator centralised to collect all three authorities will once again be split up into maritime, aviation and land transport
Transport Malta is set to be divided into three different authorities, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced after a Cabinet meeting.
Borg said the three authorities would be maritime, aviation, and land transport, reverting the super-regulator back to individual authorities.
Borg also announced that Chief Justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi would be chairing a committee of experts working to create this division.
“We will ensure that no workers are negatively affected; rather, we will see that employees will be able to continue to roam and grow in their respective sectors,” Borg said.