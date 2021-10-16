COVID-19: 8 new infections, one patient in ITU

Eight new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 279 after 19 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 10 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, and one in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 850,536 vaccine doses were administered, of which 31,470 were booster doses.