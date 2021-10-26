Carnival village works delayed, new plans in the pipeline - Jose Herrera

Works on the carnival village in Marsa have been delayed but government intends issuing new plans to expand the project into an “arts community”, Jose Herrera said.

The Culture Minister said in parliament on Tuesday that excavation works on the site in Albert Town were delayed because of archaeological finds that had to be investigated. He was closing the debate on his ministry's financial estimates.

The Planning Authority approved the construction a carnival village spread over an area of approximately 18,500sq.m in 2016. However, five years later the area remains barren.

The original project had to include two buildings facing the entranceway, 18 large and eight small interactive workshops, a parking area, a parade ground including an outdoor theatre, a museum, a souvenir shop, an audio-visual centre, a dance rehearsal studio, a cafeteria and offices.

But now, Herrera has said government will unveil new plans to develop the project into a “culture and arts community” that apart from warehouses for carnival enthusiasts, will also include rehearsal studios for musicians and spaces for artists.

He did not elaborate whether the new plans will expand beyond the original area identified for the carnival village but said the project will help regenerate the area.

Herrera said the budget has allocated €1.3 million for the project next year.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech criticised the government in his budget reaction speech over the inability to get any work done on the carnival village despite promises made several years back.