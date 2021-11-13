Activists hold vigil in memory of those whose lives were lost in prison

Activists on Saturday evening held a vigil outside the Corradino prison walls, in remembrance of the prisoners who had lost their lives at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

On Wednesday a 35-year-old Indian national became the Corradino prison’s 14th victim in a three-year period, after committing suicide in his cell. Prison director Alex Dalli, who had survived endless inquiries and abuse allegations, suspended himself soon after.

Activists lit up candles, while reading out the names of all 14 victims. “The reign of terror instituted by former prison director Alex Dalli is a clear factor leading to this loss of life,” the protestors, which featured Moviment Graffitti, said. “His resignation, and far less his self-suspension, will not bring these victims back.”

“We remain in the dark about the facts which led to these deaths, despite the internal inquiries that have been launched. Lt. Colonel Dalli had also restricted access to journalists and activists, turning Corradino into his own fortress. Without access to Corradino, it became easier for Dalli to run the prisons without any oversight whatsoever.”

They appealed to the new prison CEO Robert Brincau to reinstate prison access to both NGOs and media.

“Not only will this serve to make the prison administration more transparent, but it would mark a clear departure from Dalli’s horrific methods.”

They also called for a safe and humane environment for prisoners. “We want to see a prison that truly rehabilitates people, not tortures them. Above all, we want to see an end to the system of abuse that was created under Dalli, and prevent any further deaths.”

Activists called on Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to shoulder political responsibility for the findings of the Ombudsman inquiry.

“Besides the inquiry led by hand-picked personnel, Minister Camilleri should also consider the results of an independent inquiry which the Ombudsman is holding out of his own initiative, following numerous reports of maladministration.”