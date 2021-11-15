COVID-19: Active cases hit 600 mark, as 55 new infections registered
15 November COVID-19 update | 55 new cases • 603 active cases • 13 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 908,687 • Total deaths at 462
55 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.
Active cases now number 603, after only 17 new recoveries were registered.
There are currently 13 hospitalised patients, of whom two are in the ITU.
Till yesterday 908,687 vaccine doses were administered, of which 76,771 are booster doses.
Deaths number 462.