Prison boss Robert Brincau pledges change despite Dalli petition from warders

New Corradino Correctional Facility director Robert Brincau has said petitions calling for Alex Dalli’s return were a “normal” reaction to the advent of change inside CCF.

“People inside the prison are sensing change, and so it’s normal to have this kind of reaction,” he told MaltaToday.

The reaction comes following a General Workers Union statement on a petition which was disseminated among prison warders. According to the union, 390 prison warders and workers have signed the petition.

Brincau was asked on whether he felt disrespected by the petition. “People inside the CCF might be fearing change. I will give them a chance to get used to it,” he said.

Brincau also denied rumours that former prison director Emanuel Camilleri will be replacing him.

Earlier this week MaltaToday reported on how prison inmates from four divisions inside Corradino Correctional Facility have refused to sign a petition in support of Lt. Col. Alex Dalli.

Prison sources told this newspaper that inmates in divisions 4, 5, 13 and 17 refused to sign the petition, but a few hardened inmates are believed to be supporting Dalli’s reinstatement – among them Leli Camilleri ‘il-Bully’, Alfred Bugeja ‘il-Porporina’, and Pierre Cremona ‘is-Cigar’, who were also said to have disseminated the petition handed to them by prison warders.

The Home Affairs Ministry has refused to condemn the petition being disseminated among prison officials calling for Dalli’s reinstatement.

