[WATCH] Fire breaks out on eighth floor at Portomaso complex

At around 2:45pm a fire broke out on the eighth floor of the Portomaso complex in St Julians, with people evacuated from the building as a precaution.

Firefighters, police and a medical team were called on site in order to mitigate the situation. Police have informed us that no one was injured and that no people were trapped inside the building.

The Med-Tech conference, organised by Sigma was happening at the Hilton conference centre, when the fire broke out.

The fire appears to have been the result of maintenance works that were being carried out on the roof of the eighth floor of the building that is adjacent to the tower. Sources said that polystyrene insulation may have caught fire as a result of water proofing works on the roof.

The situation was brought under control by the fire department late in the afternoon.