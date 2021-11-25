Met Office orange warning: Thunder, heavy rainfall, possibly hail all day

Malta has seen heavy rain fall and thunder all morning, with the Metereological office issuing an orange warning for thundery and gusty rain showers.

Various parts of the islands, including Msida, Burmarrad, Rabat, Marsa have seen heavy floods in the roads, leading to traffic congestions. Footage emerged of the CPD assisting a man out of his car, after his car was stuck in the floods of Burmarrad.

When contacted, the CPD acknowledged that they are dealing with a large volume of calls for assistance and appealed to the public for caution.

The Malta Police Force also issued a warning urging motorists to avoid low-lying areas due to flooding caused by the ongoing thunderstorm.

Malta Public Transport stated that due to the severe weather conditions, many bus routes are being affected, resulting in a low service level in many areas. They apologised for the inconvenience.

Winds are currently rather strong to strong Southeast, becoming light to moderate Westerly. Rainfall is predicted throughout the whole day, except for a brief interruption early in the afternoon.

Rainfall is epexcted for the rest of the weekend.