Opposition requests urgent debate on Speaker’s behaviour • Ruling to be given by Claudette Buttigieg

Bernard Grech has asked parliament for an urgent debate without vote on the behaviour of Speaker Anglu Farrugia after his letter to Matthew Caruana Galizia.

The motion was presented on Monday by the Opposition leader just after question time.

Farrugia has recused himself, given that the motion concerns him, and Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg is presiding.

Grech said that Farrugia admitted in his legal letter to Caruana Galizia last week that his job included defending government’s interests, which goes against his constitutional role to be impartial.

The incident concerns a letter that Caruana Galizia sent the Speaker, accusing him of protecting Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar when he sent her meek letter despite agreement in the standards committee that she should be reprimanded for an ethics breach.

Farrugia, through his lawyer, replied to Caruana Galizia by pointing out the correct procedure which he should have followed to address the Speaker.

Government Whip Glenn Bedingfield objected to the motion, insisting the matter was not one of urgency since had it been so, the Opposition would have raised it at the first opportunity last week.

It is now up to Buttigieg to rule whether the debate should happen or not and has retired from the Chamber to deliberate.

More to follow.