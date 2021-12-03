COVID-19: Malta records 133 new infections

Malta has recorded 133 new infections over the past 24 hours with hospitalisations increasing by four patients, Health Ministry data released on Friday shows.

There were 75 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,348.

Malta is experiencing a surge in COVID cases, similar to what is happening across Europe. However, hospitalisations have remained relatively stable.

The latest data shows that 15 COVID patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive therapy.

No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 468 deaths.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with 127,000 doses having been administered so far.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 surge turns all EU into a red zone, Omicron variant detected in 13 countries