COVID-19: 78 new cases, 17 patients in hospital

Malta registered 78 new infections of COVID-19 as active cases in the community almost hit 1,400, the latest Health Ministry data shows.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 17 COVID-positive patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital with two of them requiring intensive care.

No new deaths were recorded. Since the start of the pandemic, 471 people died with COVID-19.

The vaccine booster dose campaign has continued with 154,712 people having received their third dose until yesterday.

Booster campaign to widen to over 35s

On Sunday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that in the next couple of weeks, those aged 35 and upwards will be able to register for their COVID booster dose.

He warned of an impending “perfect storm” with the expected arrival of the more transmissible Omicron variant, waning COVID immunity for those who took the vaccine six months ago, a possible surge in ordinary influenza cases and more social activities as a result of Christmas holidays.

“The decision to re-impose the wearing of masks in public places and the need to take the COVID booster dose when offered, are measures to mitigate against this perfect storm… we do not want to be caught out because undoubtedly the Omicron variant will find its way to Malta,” he said when speaking on One TV.

Fearne said the minimum period that has to pass between the second and third vaccine has now been reduced to four months.

Currently, the booster dose is being offered to all those aged 50 and over.

Children between five and 11 will start receiving appointments for inoculation against COVID in the coming days.