Business leader Michael Mallia passes away

Business leader and philanthropist Michael Mallia has died at the age of 77.

A former president of the Malta Employers’ Association, Mallia had set up Multigas of which he was managing director.

Known for his integrity and outspokenness, Mallia had been one of the voices opposed to government plans in the 1980s during the church schools’ saga.

His free spirit was on show again last summer when he addressed a large gathering of residents in a protest against plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

Throughout his career, he served as chairperson of the Public Broadcasting Services, was a board member of several companies, ranging from media houses to the national airline Air Malta and also headed the Employment Commission.

Mallia was also chairperson of the Ghana Mission Foundation that helped collect funds to build a hospital in Ghana.

One of his two sons, Stefano Mallia, president of the EU’s European Economic and Social Committee’s Employers' Group, paid tribute to his “friend”, “mentor” and “father”.