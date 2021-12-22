Public health doctors appeal for stricter COVID-19 measures in face of rising cases

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has called for stricter measures to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases and urged the public to act “socially responsible”.

MAPHM said that it was alarmed by the high rate of infections and hospital admissions over the past few days, which has resulted in overwhelming pressure on public health and hospital resources.

The association said that all teams within the health care system have had to face a surge, which is only set to continue to increase over the coming days and weeks.

“Like in previous surges, it is going to get worse before it gets better again. Allowing numbers to keep rising is likely to result in the hospital being unable to cope, requiring harder actions that would affect the whole population,” MAPHM said.

While calling for stricter measures, the association has called on the public to be socially responsible and act safe.

“Controlling the situation in the community will help to safeguard all, including the important priority of maintaining in-person schooling for our children,” the MAPHM said.

The association's appeal comes on the back of a similar call made on Wednesday morning by the nurses' union that warned Mater DEi Hospital was reaching "breaking point".

The association's advice to stop the spread: