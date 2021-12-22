Public health doctors appeal for stricter COVID-19 measures in face of rising cases
The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine says the health care system is suffering the consequences of a surge in COVID-19 cases and warns the situation is only expected to get worse
The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has called for stricter measures to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases and urged the public to act “socially responsible”.
MAPHM said that it was alarmed by the high rate of infections and hospital admissions over the past few days, which has resulted in overwhelming pressure on public health and hospital resources.
The association said that all teams within the health care system have had to face a surge, which is only set to continue to increase over the coming days and weeks.
“Like in previous surges, it is going to get worse before it gets better again. Allowing numbers to keep rising is likely to result in the hospital being unable to cope, requiring harder actions that would affect the whole population,” MAPHM said.
While calling for stricter measures, the association has called on the public to be socially responsible and act safe.
“Controlling the situation in the community will help to safeguard all, including the important priority of maintaining in-person schooling for our children,” the MAPHM said.
The association's appeal comes on the back of a similar call made on Wednesday morning by the nurses' union that warned Mater DEi Hospital was reaching "breaking point".
The association's advice to stop the spread:
- Take the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, including boosters. Vaccinate your children.
- Always wear a mask, especially when around others. Wear your masks properly (covering nose and mouth).
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if not available, use an alcohol-based hand disinfectant.
- Don’t touch your face or your mouth unnecessarily.
- If you are feeling sick, know or suspect you were a contact of someone with COVID-19, stay at home and request a swab test. Don’t wait for a phone call before doing what you know must be done to protect the people around you.
- Limit your social events this Christmas; it is not the right time to be organising and attending such events.
- When visiting relatives, don’t hug, don’t kiss. Meeting outdoors is always preferable; keeping your distance and limiting the duration of your encounter are recommended.
- Never mix more than four households at a time.
- Choose where you eat. Cooking yourself or home delivery are the safest options; otherwise, outside dining is better than indoors and ensure COVID mitigation measures are in place at the food outlet.
- Use online shopping wherever possible.
- Avoid crowds. Keep your distance from others.
- Avoid non-essential activities such as going to cinemas, bars, cafeterias, pools, and gyms.
- Queue properly, respect others and keep your mask on.