Employers want stricter COVID-19 measures, warning of economic slowdown

The Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) called for stricter COVID-19 measures in view of the rising cases and warned that Government inaction might lead to a serious economic slowdown during the first quarter of 2022.

Malta has registered 582 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a single-day record since the start of the pandemic. The nurses' union also warned that the COVID surge is pushing hospital to breaking point.

In a statement, MEA director Joseph Farrugia said public health policies should not be subject to popular opinion and emphasised that all necessary actions are to be taken to minimise the negative effects of the pandemic. He appealed for measures that prevent dense public gatherings, strict enforcement of such measures, and for government to set the right example.

“There have been too many reports of lax enforcement in public gatherings, even those organised by politicians themselves which are giving the wrong impression that COVID is not to be taken seriously because many people have taken the vaccine,” Farrugia said.

He denied the existence of a trade-off between public health and economic imperatives, and said any attempt to enforce such a trade-off may only yield short term gains, with long-term repercussions.

Farrugia mentioned how queries sent to the Ministry for Social Dialogue and the Ministry for Health about COVID-19 and employment-related issues have remained unanswered, and meetings at the Employment Relations Board were inconclusive.

“People have to be made conscious of the reality of the situation. 2022 cannot be another year where government has to retain the wage supplement with all the fiscal consequences it entails, and where enterprises will continue to struggle against the difficulties brought by COVID, especially if such situations are self-inflicted,” Farrugia concluded.