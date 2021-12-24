menu

Customs sniffer dog nabs €38,585 in undeclared cash

Charlie the Customs sniffer dog intercepts €38,585 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport

karl_azzopardi
24 December 2021, 9:31am
by Karl Azzopardi
Charlie the Customs sniffer dog
Charlie the Customs sniffer dog

Customs sniffer dog Charlie intercepted €38,585 in undeclared cash during a checked-in luggage screening exercise at Malta International Airport.

€15,000 in undeclared cash were intercepted after the sniffer dog gave a positive indication on a checked-in luggage at the MIA loading tunnel.

At the Departures Lounge, Charlie also made a positive indication on a Maltese passenger who was travelling with his wife and daughter.

A thorough search of the passengers resulted in the find of €22,000 in the male passenger’s jacket, €1,230 in his wallet and another €355 in the female passenger’s purse.

The Maltese woman and daughter were given an allowance of €10,000 each whilst the male passenger was offered an out-of-court settlement which he agreed to and signed for the rest of the money (€18,585) and was administered a fine.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.