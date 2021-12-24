Customs sniffer dog nabs €38,585 in undeclared cash

Customs sniffer dog Charlie intercepted €38,585 in undeclared cash during a checked-in luggage screening exercise at Malta International Airport.

€15,000 in undeclared cash were intercepted after the sniffer dog gave a positive indication on a checked-in luggage at the MIA loading tunnel.

At the Departures Lounge, Charlie also made a positive indication on a Maltese passenger who was travelling with his wife and daughter.

A thorough search of the passengers resulted in the find of €22,000 in the male passenger’s jacket, €1,230 in his wallet and another €355 in the female passenger’s purse.

The Maltese woman and daughter were given an allowance of €10,000 each whilst the male passenger was offered an out-of-court settlement which he agreed to and signed for the rest of the money (€18,585) and was administered a fine.