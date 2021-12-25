Migrant woman turned away with Panadol prescription, dies in her sleep

A survivor of the ‘El Hiblu rescue’ of March 2019, Makeme Camara, died in her Marsa apartment on 21 December after reportedly refusing hospital treatment over claims she would be dismissed with a Panadol prescription.

Camara, a 22-year-old migrant from Guinea Conakry, is said to have died of complications from two fibroids in her belly.

She was found dead in her apartment bed, following a history of recurrent, excruciating stomach pain.

But relatives who spoke to African Media Association of Malta claimed Camara’s repeated visits to the Mater Dei emergency room were often met with prescriptions from Panadol.

They told AMAM that Camara had refused to go to hospital because “she was only prescribed Panadol”.

“More than once, I called the ambulance because she was always in pain,” said Camara’s fiancé Fofana Ibrahima, from Côte d'Ivoire.

Makeme refused to go to hospital on the eve of her death, even though she was in excruciating pain. “I insisted that she go to Mater Dei, but she refused, saying that they would only give her Panadol anyway.”

An anonymous friend of Camara told AMAM was quoted as saying that Makeme had suffered the negligence with which migrant workers are treated in public health centres. “They don’t care about us, migrants in the hospital here. No matter how bad you feel, they tell you to take Panadol.”

Camara arrived in Malta in March 2019 from Libya, part of a group of 108 survivors rescued at sea by the Maltese army while on board the vessel El Hiblu, a ship the Maltese authorities claim was hijacked by three minors. They are still facing trial, accused of terrorism and piracy on the high seas.

AMAM reported that the police will investigate the exact cause of death on Makeme.