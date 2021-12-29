Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna in critical condition after car accident

Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Preliminary investigations show that he was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old man from St Paul’s bay at roughly 8:30pm.

He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A paediatric oncologist, Calvagna is best known as one of the founders of the charity Puttinu Cares, which cares for young cancer patients that need treatment in the UK.

Inaqghdu maghna fit-talb taghkom 🙏🙏🙏 Ninsabu imbikkin u ixxokkjati ghaliex Dr. Victor Calvagna konsulent tat-tfal morda... Posted by Puttinu Cares on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

“We are saddened and shocked because Calvagna was yesterday hit by a car and is in a highly critical condition,” the charity said on Facebook.

Puttinu Cares issued an appeal for prayers on Wednesday morning, revealing that he was in critical condition.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia has appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are underway.