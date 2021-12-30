Opposition MPs Mario Galea and Maria Deguara join COVID vaccine booster drive

With parliament in recess and politics taking a backseat, Opposition MPs Mario Galea and Maria Deguara have responded to calls for professionals to join the vaccination drive.

Galea, a nurse, and Deguara, a family doctor, are part of the large team of professionals currently inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Malta is expected to have half of its adult population over 18 inoculated with the booster dose over the next 24 hours in a relentless drive to roll out the vaccine.

At the same time, children between 5 and 11 are being inoculated with the health authorities offering the first jab by the end of the holidays.

In a message on social media, Health Minister Chris Fearne congratulated the two Opposition MPs for joining the vaccination drive.

Earlier this week, the health authorities issued a call for retired health professionals to join the vaccination drive, which is expected to step up its efforts over the coming days.

On 17 January, new rules come into force, which make entry into a large number of establishments conditional on the presentation of a vaccination certificate.

Vaccine certificates with a booster dose will be valid for nine months, while vaccine certificates will only be valid for three months after the second dose.