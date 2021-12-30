COVID-19: Active cases surpass 10,000 as Malta registers new daily infection record

Malta has registered a new daily record of COVID-19 cases with 1,353 infections identified over the past 24 hours, information released by the Health Ministry shows.

The number of active cases in the community now stands at 10,137.

The data shows that hospitalisations have increased to 94 from 82 a day earlier, although the number of patients requiring intensive care has remained static at six.

A conservative estimate based on the number of active cases shows that there currently are between 20,000 and 30,000 people in mandatory quarantine.

Malta will be reviewing its quarantine rules from Monday to shorten the period for those who are vaccinated with the booster dose.

Since the start of the pandemic, 476 people died with COVID. No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The campaign to administer COVID vaccine booster shots has continued with 213,816 people having received their shot until yesterday.

READ ALSO: Opposition MPs Mario Galea and Maria Deguara join COVID vaccine booster drive