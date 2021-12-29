COVID quarantine period shorted for vaccinated contacts

Malta's COVID-19 quarantine rules will change as from next Monday, with shorter quarantine periods for those who have received their jab.

Fearne explained how those that test positive for COVID-19 and have had the booster shot, will be obliged to quarantine for 10 days, rather than 14, as long as they exhibit no symptoms in the last three days.

Primary contacts – those that come in contact with someone COVID-19 positive and are in possession of a valid vaccine certificate, will benefit from an early release and will only be obliged to quarantine for a seven-day period, after the last contact and after testing negative with a rapid test.

As from next Monday, secondary contacts – individuals that reside with persons that came into contact with a positive individuals, will not be obliged to quarantine, as long as they received a booster shot.

Also, from next Monday, vaccination centres will increase from seven to 24, all around Malta and Gozo.

Fearne appealed to all over-18s to apply for the booster shot on vaccin.gov.mt.

Meanwhile, half of Malta's adult population will have received their COVID-19 booster jab by Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed.

"We will be able to achieve the ambitious goal of vaccinating half of the adult population with the booster by the end of the year, which means that we can now begin to reap the benefits of the quarantine booster," Fearne said.

To speed up the vaccination process, an additional 17 centres will open as from next Monday to more quickly administer the jabs.

As of 17 January, bars, snack bars, gyms, pools and spas, band clubs, cinemas, theatres and sporting events will only be accessible to people with a valid vaccine certificate.

However, those with only a second COVID vaccine dose will not be eligible for entry if three months have elapsed since their last dose.

For those with a third booster dose, the vaccine certificate will be considered valid for a period of nine months after the third jab.