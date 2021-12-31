COVID-19: New daily infection record as 1,403 cases found, 100 in hospital

Malta has registered yet another new daily record of COVID-19 cases with 1,403 infections identified over the past 24 hours, information released by the Health Ministry shows.

The number of active cases in the community now stands at 11,441.

The data shows that hospitalisations have increased to 100, with eight patients requiring intensive care.

A 62-year-old man has passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, meaning that now 477 people have died with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The campaign to administer COVID vaccine booster shots has continued with 220,977 people having received their shot until yesterday.