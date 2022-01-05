22 things to look out for in 2022

1. Roberta Metsola

Bar any major hiccups, the Nationalist MEP is very likely to be elected president of the European Parliament on 18 January. She will be the first Maltese to occupy one of the highest posts in European institutions. Metsola will be representing the institution and while bringing to the table the realities of small countries, Malta can expect no favours from her on issues like rule of law and abortion rights.

2. General election

Robert Abela may be tempted to take the administration to its very end and hold the election in May or June, shutting down criticism that a Labour government cannot last a full term. March would have seemed a plausible option until a few weeks ago but with rising cases of COVID-19 it is becoming increasingly unlikely.

3. PN leadership race

The Nationalist Party is likely to lose the election, which will trigger a leadership race. This will be the third such contest since 2017, creating a fresh round of internal turmoil. With Roberta Metsola out of the race as she savours her high-profile EU role, there will be no obvious choice. Bernard Grech may just be tempted to consider a second run.

4. Pope’s visit

Pope Francis will finally come to Malta after twice postponing his visit. The timing of the visit will depend on the election date and the pandemic. Francis will bring with him a message of compassion towards migrants, a bitter pill to swallow for many. His visit will also energise the anti-abortion voices at a time when the debate on the subject is picking up.

5. World Cup in Christmas

World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be held between mid-November and mid-December to avoid the summer heat. For enthusiasts, watching footy with the Christmas tree flickering, and mulled wine instead of beer will be a strange feeling indeed. Qatar will put on a majestic show but the spotlight will also be cast on the poor conditions of migrant worker.

6. Steward’s decision time

The hospitals concession agreement granted to Vitals Global Healthcare in 2015 and inherited by Steward three years later has been an abject failure, a drain on public funds and hounded by corruption claims. In 2022, the Maltese government will have to conclude a new agreement with Steward, or make the tough call to end the deal while weighing the cost of ruffling American feathers.

7. Politics of pronouns

In 2022, you may increasingly start receiving emails with the sender’s name accompanied by the pronouns they identify with. The use of pronouns to reflect the person’s identity is one of the next frontiers in the language debate. Alongside the traditional ‘he/him’ and ‘she/her’, watch out for ‘they/them’ in the campaign literature of some election candidates… and the official Eurovision website.

8. Energy and inflation

Enemalta’s fixed price agreement with Electrogas expires in April and LNG prices will start reflecting costlier market realties. Fuel prices may also rise. But households will not feel the pinch because government has pledged to absorb the impact with a €200 million cushion. Disruptions in international supply chains will, however, continue to have an impact on non-energy inflation.

9. Cannabis authority

Malta was the first EU member state to make cannabis use and cultivation legal for adults last year. The law passed by parliament also makes provisions for a cannabis authority to regulate the sector. The new year will see the authority taking the first baby steps, acting as a model of sorts for other EU jurisdictions planning to go down Malta’s route on cannabis legalisation.

10. Russian threat

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a credible threat going into 2022. In a pre-emptive strike, the EU has said it will be tough on Russia if it violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity. ‘Tough’ in Brussels-speak means sanctions targeting individuals and Russian financial institutions. But dealing with Russia, on which the EU depends for its gas supplies, will test the bloc’s cohesion.

11. Arnold Cassola

Arnold Cassola will be the first independent candidate of stature to contest the general elections in decades. The former Green Party leader will contest the 10th and 11th Districts. His chances of getting elected are next to none but his electoral performance will be one to look out for.

12. New Ombudsman

Anthony Mifsud’s term expired last year but the government and Opposition have failed to agree on a replacement. The Ombudsman’s appointment requires a two-thirds majority in parliament. The frosty relations between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech suggest an agreement is only likely after the election.

3. First Census results

The results of the 2021 Census held last November will be expected in the first half of the year. They will paint a picture of a radically changed Malta from 10 years ago. For the first time, the Census results will be presented in a geospatial way by the National Statistics Office.

14. Eurovision in Turin

After Maneskin won the Eurovision song contest in the Netherlands last year, the European song fest with a touch of Australia will be held in Turin in May. Expect the Italians to pack the show with colour, extravaganza and glamour. With the axis of victory finally shifting south, Malta will once again hope of winning the festival but we will all be wary of what the odds say.

15. Uncertainty in Libya

The presidential election was postponed from 24 December 2021 to January, leading to renewed tension in the north African state. The UN-brokered vote could be disrupted by factional fighting and militias unwilling to cede power. In 2022, Libya will remain a land of uncertainty where the seeds of hope can either develop into green shoots or be washed away by war. Either way, the impact will be felt across the Mediterranean.

16. US midterm elections

On 8 November midterm elections will be held in the US that could give the Republicans control of the House of Representatives and possibly the senate. A swing to the Republicans will further shackle President Joe Biden, who is already suffering from poor approval ratings on the economy.

17. COVID fatigue

The pandemic will not go away in 2022 but public health practitioners will increasingly have to fight a two-pronged war – one against the disease and another against public fatigue. People will increasingly grow tired of restrictions, vaccine jabs and uncertainty, which will require government to wage a battle of conviction as it straddles the tightrope between saving lives, preserving jobs and restricting freedom.

18. Greylisting

Malta’s government will be hoping for an early exit from the Financial Action Task Force greylist in 2022. The FATF plenary meets three times a year – February, June and October. The most plausible exit date from the greylist is October 2022 but much will depend on the investigative authorities’ will to prosecute cases of alleged corruption by public officials.

19. Italy chooses president

Italian lawmakers will vote in January to elect a new president instead of Sergio Mattarella. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who presides over a wide coalition spanning from right to left, is the prime candidate for the role having steered Italy through the choppy waters of the pandemic. But losing him from the executive could unsettle the government, cause instability and lead to early elections.

20. Muzika, Muzika is back

The Maltese song festival Muzika Muzika returns for its second edition in 2022 after its widely-acclaimed debut last year. The festival will be held between 24 and 26 March. This year promises to be no less exciting with names like Gaia Cauchi, X Factor finalists Nicole Frendo and Bloodline, and veterans Claudia Faniello and Kurt Calleja.

21. Formula 1’s big US return

For the first time since 1984, the Formula 1 championship in 2022 will include two races in the US – Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas. The nail biting contest last year between Max Verstappen and Louis Hamilton and the Netflix series Drive To Survive have seen American interest in Formula 1 shoot up, in line with the rest of the world. This is not expected to wane in 2022.

22. Festa time… sort of

For two years, traditional village festas have had to be postponed because of the pandemic and 2022 may just see a subdued version return to the streets. Much will depend on how the pandemic develops. An integral part of Maltese social life, a third year without feasts will lead to widespread frustration and anger among enthusiasts.