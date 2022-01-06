Archbishop issues formal warning against Fr David Muscat

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has issued a formal warning against Fr David Muscat instructing the priest to cease making "inflammatory and hurtful comments" in public.

Fr David Muscat has been asked by the Archbishop to delete his Facebook comment claiming that being gay is worse than being possessed in what is referred to in Canon Law as a penal precept.

The priest was also instructed not to use insulting or hurtful language against any group or individual.

"The Archbishop also reminded Fr David Muscat that, in accordance with Catholic teaching, members of the clergy are required to display respect, compassion and sensitivity to people from all walks of life," the Archdiocese of Malta said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna apologised on behalf of the Church to all gay people and their families over comments made by Fr David Muscat.

He had also promised to take action against the priest over his homophobic comments posted on social media.

Fr David Muscat claimed being gay or bisexual is worse than satanic possession in comments posted on a thread discussing murder suspect Abner Aquilina.

Aquilina allegedly murdered and raped 29-year-old Paulina Dembska on 2 January, an incident which shocked the nation, and put issues of misogyny and women’s safety on the forefront of public discourse.

Muscat's comments made the rounds and were condemned by many, including ministers Owen Bonnici and Julia Farrugia Portelli, who called for a police investigation on the grounds of hate speech.

