COVID-19: Two elderly die, 762 new cases registered

762 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

An 71-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 487.

Active cases stand at 14,615 after 1,107 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 127 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which six are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,123,023 vaccine doses were administered, of which 269,052 were booster doses.