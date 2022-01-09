Doctor’s signature, certification falsified in ‘boarded out’ case

The former Labour MP Silvio Grixti is refusing to acknowledge repeated requests for comment, on allegations of fraudulent certifications used by patients attempting to be ‘boarded out’ of government work.

Grixti resigned from parliament after being interrogated by the police over an investigation into allegations of falsification of medical certifications.

While there is as yet no smoking gun of impropriety, MaltaToday understands that a medical practitioner revealed to the government’s medical board – which assesses the medical suitability of government employees seeking reduced hours over medical conditions – that one petitioner’s medical certificates allegedly signed by the practitioner, had in fact been falsified.

The episode led to a police investigation, with Grixti – a GP – being questioned by the investigators over this case.

Grixti yesterday refused to answer email requests, Whatsapp and SMS texts and phone-calls, for a comment on the allegation that the patient’s certifications had carried falsified signatures.

Police have also asked the social security department for information on a list of beneficiaries as part of an ongoing investigation into former MP Silvio Grixti.

Sources close to the investigation said police have asked the department to provide it with the benefits paid out to a number of people.

The investigation revolves around what police believe are fraudulent medical documents presented by individuals to the medical board that decides whether a person should be boarded out and receive an invalidity pension.

Grixti, a general practitioner, is believed to have assisted constituents with the necessary medical documents to apply for the invalidity pension.

The former Labour MP resigned from parliament on 20 December after news emerged that he was interrogated by police in relation to fraudulent medical documents. Grixti was released on police bail and the investigation is ongoing.

Lawyer Franco Debono is representing Grixti.

Grixti told his Facebook followers he had resigned from parliament as his priorities went beyond political life. “I do not want to occupy a parliamentary seat at a time when I will not be focused 100% on representing my constituents and patients,” he said.

The Labour MP was elected for the first time in the 2017 general election on the third district.