University of Malta international students now eligible for COVID-19 booster

International students registered at the University of Malta can turn up for their booster on 11, 12 or 13 January between 8:30am and 3:30pm 

laura_calleja
11 January 2022, 1:28pm
by Laura Calleja
International students registered at the University of Malta are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster, the Erasmus Student Network (ESN) announced.

The ESN said that students do not need to have a residence permit or register for an appointment. Instead, they should turn up at the Gateway building on the 11, 12, or 13 of January between 8:30am and 3:30pm.

Students will need to present their e-sims registration at the reception desk, which can be accessed through the UM app or at www.um.edu.mt.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that international students are able to receive the booster, and we are very pleased that the University of Malta has been able to provide these special arrangements,” said National Representative of ESN Malta, Luke Bonello Ghio.

Students who require more information should contact the International Office within the university.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
