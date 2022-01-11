No more time to waste to implement inquiry reforms - Daphne Foundation

Malta must not waste any more time implementing reforms that will prevent future deaths and ensure that the country is on the right path, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

In a statement, the foundation said that the public inquiry report on Caruana Galizia’s assassination recognised press freedom as a pillar of modern democracy and the need to create an enabling environment for independent journalism.

The foundation said that the inquiry recognised the need to address impunity, corruption and abuse of power.

“The process of reform is as important as its outcome. The committee appointed to guide the reform process should be composed of members who have expertise in the role of journalism and press freedom in a democracy, who are impartial and independent, and who have the time to give to the anticipated workload,” the foundation said.

It continued that this committee should be appointed to reflect the fundamental principles and objectives of reform.

“An unsuitable committee would do more harm than good and take Malta even farther away from its international obligation,” it said.

The foundation said that Malta is subject to the European Convention on Human Rights, to recommendations and resolutions adopted by the Council of Europe, including that on the protection of journalism and safety of journalists and other media actors, which Malta signed in April 2016 but has yet to implement.

“Implementing these recommendations and resolutions as part of the wider reform process would set Malta on the right path.”

“Malta must emerge from this crisis stronger. It will only do so through a process of reform conducted with integrity,” the foundation said.