Andy Ellul delivers maiden parliamentary speech: ‘I will strive to strengthen social mobility’

Newly co-opted MP Andy Ellul has said he will strive to ensure social mobility is strengthened during his maiden parliamentary speech.

“Social mobility is very important, and I will be at the forefront to ensure that this concept is strengthened in Malta,” Ellul told the House.

Ellul took his oath of allegiance as Labour's newest MP on Monday, after he was coopted into the House of Representatives following the resignation of former MP Silvio Grixti.

Grixti, a medical doctor, resigned his parliamentary seat following a police investigation into fraudulent medical certificates.

Andy Ellul said he will strive to ensure the concepts of social justice and social inclusion are strengthened.

“If you want to be a skilled laborer or a professional, the country should help you achieve your dreams,” he said. “No one should feel excluded from society.”

He said his greatest satisfaction in politics would be changing people’s lives to the better.

“I didn’t go into politics to make money, but to make a difference and help people,” he said.

Ellul thanked his family and campaign team in his speech. “A politician is nothing without the people that surround him.”

He also thanked the Labour Party parliamentary group and executive for accepting his nomination.