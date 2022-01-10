Andy Ellul takes oath of allegiance as Labour's newest MP

Andy Ellul is the Labour Party's newest MP after being co-opted by the party following Silvio Grixti's resignation.

Andy Ellul took his place as an MP after a motion put forward by the Prime Minister and seconded by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri was approved by parliament.

In his first words after taking his oath of allegiance, Ellul said he was “honoured and privileged” to be serving in the country’s highest institution.

“I will serve with loyalty this institution and with full respect to MPs on both sides of the House,” Ellul said.

Ellul is a lawyer who will be contesting the First and Third District in the upcoming election. He had contested the Fourth District in the last election.

Ellul played an active role in implementing social and familial reforms. He was the head of the Maltese delegation to the Council of Europe's Lanzarote Committee.

MaltaToday had reported that Prime Minister Robert Abela was looking to co-opt Andy Ellul into parliament following Grixti's resignation.

Labour candidates who were eligible to contest the casual election to fill Grixti’s seat were asked not to submit their nominations, giving Abela the freedom to co-opt someone of his choice.

READ ALSO: Andy Ellul tipped for co-option to fill seat vacated by Silvio Grixti on Third District

Andy Ellul twice missed out on a parliamentary seat in this legislature – the first when he narrowly lost a casual election on the Fourth District and the second when he was overlooked for a co-option to replace Etienne Grech from the same district.