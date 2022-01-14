AFM Deputy Commander appointed CEO for Identity Malta

AFM deputy commander Mark Mallia has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Identity Malta.

Mallia will be taking the reins from Anton Sevasta, who the agency thanks for his service over the years.

Having graduated with a Masters in Management from the University of Malta, Mallia also served in the AFM as deputy commander.

However, he was the subject of a promotion scandal in 2013 together with Commander Jeffrey Curmi. The two were promoted from majors to lieutenant colonels, and finally colonels, over the space of just a few weeks in 2013.

At the time, the government said their promotions were overdue and that political prejudice under the former administration kept them from advancing.