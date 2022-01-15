COVID-19: Three people pass away as 503 new cases are registered
15 January COVID-19 update | 503 new cases • 10,754 active cases • 102 patients in hospital, three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 303,033 • Total deaths 504
503 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two women aged 69 and 86 and one man aged 62. This brings the death toll up to 504.
Active cases stand at 10,754 after 1,307 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 102 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 1,165,421 vaccine doses were administered, of which 303,033 were booster doses.