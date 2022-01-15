COVID-19: Three people pass away as 503 new cases are registered

503 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, two women aged 69 and 86 and one man aged 62. This brings the death toll up to 504.

Active cases stand at 10,754 after 1,307 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 102 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,165,421 vaccine doses were administered, of which 303,033 were booster doses.