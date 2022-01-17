Volt Malta proposes increase in minimum wage to €1,100 per month

Volt Malta is proposing the minimum wage increase to €1,100 per month over a three-year period to address poverty.

The party said a living wage directorate should be set up within the National Statistics Office to regularly calculate the living wage.

It said that the recommendation of the European Commission for a decent minimum wage is 60% of the median wage in the country. Volt said that Eurostat data shows Malta’s current minimum wage is 43% of the median wage.

The party said current rising prices on essential items such as bread and dairy are worrisome and are impacting the working poor.

‘‘In Volt Malta, we believe having good food and water, clothing, safe housing, efficient transportation and affording emergency expenses is a human right. A living wage is a stepping stone we are pushing for to make sure everyone has this right,’’ Kassandra Mallia, Volt Malta election candidate and Vice-President said on Monday.