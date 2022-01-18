MPs squabble over whether Justyne Caruana's ethics hearing should be suspended pending court case

Government MPs want parliament's ethics committee to suspend its hearing of Justyne Caruana's case until court procedures started by the former minister are concluded.

However, a motion to this effect presented by Edward Zammit Lewis and Glenn Bedingfield on Tuesday was not voted upon since Opposition MPs Karol Aquilina and Therese Comodini Cachia asked for a Speaker's ruling on the matter.

Government members have argued that permanent committees of parliament can regulate themselves, while Opposition members have insisted there is no specific disposition of the law that says hearings have to be suspended pending court procedures.

Last week, lawyers for former minister filed an application in her constitutional proceedings against the State Advocate and a judicial protest against the Speaker of the House, asking that the Speaker be admitted as a party to the lawsuit.

Caruana, who resigned in December after being found to have breached ethics by gifting her partner a €15,000 contract, had previously filed a constitutional case three days before Christmas claiming the Standards Commissioner did not give her a fair hearing before finding her guilty of the breach. The case was filed shortly after her resignation.

The former minister’s legal team have now filed a judicial protest before the civil courts calling upon the committee represented by the Speaker to ensure that Caruana’s rights to a fair hearing and due process are respected and that any upcoming debates on the Standards Commissioner’s report do not prejudice her constitutional challenge in court.

During the committee meeting on Tuesday, the Opposition members insisted on allowing the Standards Commissioner’s testimony to go ahead.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia argued that he would be more comfortable knowing what the court application is saying before continuing to discuss the case, but insisted on allowing the Standards Commissioner to explain how he would feel about testifying.

Hyzler said that he would find no issue with discussing the investigation, but insisted he would feel uncomfortable discussing the investigation’s process, given it is being challenged in court.

“While Justyne Caruana opened the constitutional case against the law, she alleged short comings from my end. I do not know where the short comings are, and I do not know if these details will be used against me in the case,” Hyzler said.

Karol Aquilina replied by saying he would not be asking on the procedure, but government Whip Glenn Bedingfield said he had “a lot of questions on it.”

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis argued that a clear distinction cannot be made between the report and the process. “You cannot separate one from the other, and that is why we should suspend and not prejudge the case.”

Comodini Cachia rebutted by saying that in that case, the committee would be treating MPs and private citizens differently.

“To suspend here, without investigating the case as a committee, this for me means that we are abdicating from our responsibilities,” she said.

Aquilina claimed government MPs insistence on not holding the meeting was a manoeuvre to delay proceedings and not have the former education minister testify before the election.

“We published the report, we had resignations from the minister and her permanent secretary. This is an unprecedented case,” Zammit Lewis said.

The ruling was requested at the end of the committee meeting. The Speaker is set to deliver it in the coming days.