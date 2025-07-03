Man charged with stealing tools from Kirkop Band Club

A 34-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with stealing tools from a Kirkop Band Club last month.

Tarquin Vella, a construction worker from Kirkop, was also charged with breaching bail conditions, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, as well as recidivism.

The court heard how police spoke to the owner of a van which appeared on CCTV footage, who in turn stated that he was aware of who had driven the van and taken the tools – the accused.

It was also recalled that Vella voluntarily went to the police with the stolen tools.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the defendant pleading not guilty.

Bail was also requested.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud explained that the defendant has a drug problem, and that bail was being requested with a specific condition which would tackle the root of the problem, and namely the drug issue.

Indeed, it was stated that one such condition could be the imposition of an order whereby the defendant would be made to start and successfully finish a drug programme.

AG Lawyer Martina Muscat rebutted by stating that the proceedings were still at a very early stage, with civilian witnesses yet to testify. It was contended that whilst the defendant indeed struggles with this drug problem, it is equally evident that he has a refractory character and faces a charge of breaching bail conditions.

The bail request was ultimately denied.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Doriette Cuschieri with the assistance of AG lawyer Martina Muscat.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.