[WATCH] Teachers' union orders strike at Junior College

The Malta Union of Teachers has ordered a strike among lecturers working at Junior College after negotiations stalled on a new collective agreement.

MUT will be holding a two-hour strike on Monday between 11am and 1pm, and another full-day strike on Tuesday.

Around 160 lecturers working at the Sixth Form will forego lessons over the coming hours.

Earlier this month, MUT previously declared an industrial dispute over failed talks on a new collective agreement.

The initial dispute meant staff members were told to refrain from answering emails and internal phone calls, uploading or handing over assessment marks, attending departmental meetings, and returning attendances.

READ MORE: MUT orders Junior College industrial action after collective agreement talks fail

Marco Bonnici, MUT president, remarked that the previous collective agreement expired two years ago. He said the University of Malta used the pandemic as an excuse to delay negotiations, while a high turnover in Education Ministers hindered negotiations further.

“We held discussions with the new minister Clifton Grima, but the stubbornness coming from some people meant no progress was made,” he commented.

Bonnici said the MUT would continue meeting with members throughout the strike and update them on any developments.

Junior College students have already spent two years in and out of lectures due to COVID-19 measures forcing lessons online.

But Bonnici said that a school-wide strike was the only option to ensure progress is made on a new collective agreement.

“We did everything to make sure that lessons continue, but now the responsibility falls on the university,” he told MaltaToday.

Bonnici reiterated that the union is ready to take further action if no progress is made.