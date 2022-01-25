COVID-19: Two men die as 323 new cases are registered

323 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two men passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, aged 61 and 77 bringing the total number of deaths to 536.

Active cases stand at 4,487 after 542 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 90 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,198,156 vaccine doses were administered, of which 323,542 were booster doses.