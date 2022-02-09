Sicily By Car disassociates itself from Rabat abduction 'mastermind' Christian Borg

Italian company Sicily By Car has said it was unaware of Christian Borg’s history and actions when it entered into a franchise agreement with his company Princess Holdings.

Christian Borg is one of six accused with the abduction of a man in Rabat on 21 January, threatening to torture him and rape his sister. He is currently on bail, although the prosecution accused him of being the "mastermind" of the abduction.

MaltaToday revelead how Borg is the owner of a car hire business empire, accused by endless customers of unfair practices.

Princess Holdings Ltd has since 2020 run the local franchise for the popular Sicily by Car auto-rental service.

Sicily by Car disassociated itself from Borg’s actions, insisting it had nothing to do with the wrongdoing being alleged.

“Sicily By Car spa declares not to know the events narrated in your report; does not know the past history of Mr Christian Borg and is completely unconnected to any of the facts reported in the article. Sicily By Car is a leading company in the car rental industry, known throughout Italy, of great seriousness and prestige,” the company said.

“Sicily By Car, when signing the contract, was certainly not aware of the past of Mr Christian Borg."

When asked whether the it would be resuming the partnership with Borg, Sicily by Car said it would be awaiting the cout verdict and would act, according to the law.

