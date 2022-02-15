Borg downplays Fearne comments on Marsaskala marina: ‘I agree with him’

Transport minister Ian Borg has played down comments by deputy prime minister Chris Fearne that Marsaskala’s “undeveloped coast” should stay as is, as being a statement of opposition against the marina.

Borg is facing widespread opposition from Marsaskala residents, activists, NGOs and the local council, to turn the bay into a yacht marina.

But the minister refused to accept that Fearne, a candidate on Marsaskala’s third district, was expressing disagreement on the marina.

“I invite readers to listen to Fearne’s statement properly... my position and the prime minister’s are identical to his. I agree with what Fearne said. It is what I have said in the past weeks,” Borg said.

Fearne said Marsaskala’s undeveloped coast “which residents enjoy as is, for swimming, recreation or fishing” should remain as it is, while the inner bay’s mooring should be “reorganised in a better way”.

“If Fearne is in favour of the marina or not, you should ask him... but Fearne is on record saying what he said,” Borg said, denying Fearne’s comments represented opposition to the marina.

Borg also said the government will communicate with the local council, after the latter doubled down on its opposition to the marina.

Borg attacked the PN’s own statements on the opposition to the marina, saying the party went full steam ahead on the Birgu yacht marina after it abetted the late Dom Mintoff in his campaign against the Sant’s administration’s plan for a marina in 1998. “They surely cannot be taken seriously on this subject,” Borg said.