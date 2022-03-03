Għajnsielem ticket takes €580,000 Super 5 Jackpot

The Super 5 Jackpot of €580,000 was won overnight on Wednesday evening by the holder of a ticket purchased from Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The lucky numbers drawn were 32, 4, 11, 39 and 37.

10 runners-up won €4,136 with four numbers; 578 won €83 for three numbers, while AMBO winners got 45 times their stake back.

Next week’s jackpot starts off at €200,000.

The last jackpot was taken in December, by three lucky tickets which split a total of €1,510,000 between them – €503,333 each.

The Super 5 was formerly won in June 2021, leaving nearly 6 months of no one winning, which left the jackpot rise to such a high amount.