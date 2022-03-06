COVID: 99 new cases, 74 recoveries registered on Sunday

99 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 870, after 74 recoveries were registered.

No new deaths were registered on Sunday. Total deaths stand at 608.

45 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom ae in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,245,686 doses were administered, of which 344,534 are booster doses.