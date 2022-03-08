PN spokesperson complains to Brussels over member states’ export ban on grains and cereals

PN spokesperson Peter Agius has written to the European Commission expressing concern over the possible restriction of wheat exports to Malta.

Agius highlighted that Malta has no local cereal, grain or wheat production and thus is entirely dependent on European free movement of its supply. Particularly all bread and bread productions as well as grain and feed for the Maltese agricultural industry.

“Malta depends on imported wheat to feed our families. Without wheat, we would not have bread on the table. I am told that European countries are restricting wheat exports to Malta. This is against European law,” Agius said.

He said that local producers of wheat and flour have reported difficulties supplying wheat from producers in “Hungary, Bulgaria and Romanian who are citing newly adopted national measures retraining exportation by outright bans, quotas or prior notifications.”

Agius has called for the European Commission to intervene, investigate the situation, and take action following the law to ensure that Malta is not affected by the restrictions on exporting wheat to European countries.

“Putin's senseless aggression against the Ukrainian people will bring difficulties to everyone. European solidarity here is not 'optional' but ours by right.”

READ MORE: Price of Maltese wheat supplies under threat following Ukraine invasion