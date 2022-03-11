menu

139 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday

11 March COVID-19 update | 139 new cases • 1,149 active cases • 49 patients in hospital • four in ITU • vaccine booster doses 345,976 • Total deaths 613

laura_calleja
11 March 2022, 12:41pm
by Laura Calleja
139 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday
139 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday

139 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

No deaths occurred in the last 24-hours. The total number of deaths is 613.

Active cases stand at 1,149 after 68 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 49 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,248,306 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,976 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.