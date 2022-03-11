139 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday

139 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths occurred in the last 24-hours. The total number of deaths is 613.

Active cases stand at 1,149 after 68 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 49 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,248,306 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,976 were booster doses.