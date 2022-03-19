[WATCH] Anchor of chemical tanker drifting off east cost, stuck onto interconnector cable

The anchor of a large chemical tanker drifting off Malta’s east coast has been stuck onto the interconnector cable, MaltaToday is informed.

The tanker was caught in Force 8 winds and rough seas and is being assisted by tug boats.

Ship tracking website Vessel Finder shows that the 209m St Kitts and Nevis-registered ship Chem P, drifting just off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coastline after leaving anchorage just outside territorial waters.

The ship is being assisted by two tug boats in a bid to avoid the ship running aground on the reefs off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast.

Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed on Facebook that Transport Malta was assisting the tanker since it ran the risk of running aground close to the coast. "I was informed that the ship had difficulties keeping its position outside territorial waters due to the bad weather. I was assured that the risk of a chemical spill is very low," Borg said.

It is unclear whether the tanker cut its moorings as a result of the sea conditions and whether the ship has any cargo on board.

The ship was originally being assisted by the tug boat Spinola. However, it was later joined by a second tug boat, St Elmo. The salvage operation is being conducted in very difficult conditions as a result of the gale force winds and rough seas.