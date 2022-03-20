menu

COVID: Active cases stand at 2,356 after 203 new infections registered

karl_azzopardi
20 March 2022, 12:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
Malta recorded 203 new COVID-19 cases, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 2,356, after 90 new recoveries were registered.

During the last 24 hours, one female aged 96 years old died while COVID-19 positive. Total deaths stand at 622.

55 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,252,615 doses were administered, of which 348,307 are booster doses.

