Opposition declares 'parliamentary disobedience' after Speaker rules against Chris Fearne debate

The Opposition has declared that from Wednesday, it will start to commit “parliamentary disobedience” following a Speaker’s ruling which denied a motion to discuss Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s position in government in light of serious charges issued against him.

In a heated parliamentary session on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech tabled a motion to discuss the fact that Chris Fearne has not yet resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and minister for EU funds despite the fact that he is to be charged with defrauding the government and misappropriation of funds.

Grech stated that this discussion is of public interest and urgent, noting that the Maltese have a right to have public officials which are not facing serious fines.

In response, Prime Minister Robert Abela came out firing, as he said that the decision behind Fearne’s removal from his posts will not be taken by Grech. Abela referred to the Speaker’s ruling two days ago, which rejected a request for an urgent debate on the hospitals inquiry.

Abela stuck his neck out for Fearne once more, stating that he has “absolute faith” in him. He also noted that the fact that the magisterial inquiry ordered criminal procedures against someone, “means nothing” to him.

The Prime Minister further stated that if, upon reviewing the process verbal, Fearne’s name only features in the recommendations for charges, and not in the rest of the inquiry, then he will keep defending him “with all his strength” and clarified that Fearne will remain at his post.

Grech hit back, saying that Abela’s twisting of words confirms that he is aware of the content of the inquiry which remains to be published.

In another comment, as he retorted Abela’s claims that the executive makes its own decisions independently of the judiciary, Grech noted that it was the judiciary which rescinded the fraudulent hospitals concession in 2023.

Following the Speaker's ruling, Grech stated that the Opposition will start to commit "parliamentary disobedience" as it does not accept to collaborate with a government that is "out of order."